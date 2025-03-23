iPhone 17 Leaks: Launch Date, Specs, Camera, Price in India, USA, Dubai - Details Inside

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series in September 2025, bringing significant design and feature upgrades. The new lineup will include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but Apple has decided to discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus due to low demand, making this year's range more streamlined and dynamic.

iPhone 17 Design and Display

The iPhone 17 will feature a 6.3-inch display, slightly larger than the 6.1-inch screen of its predecessor. This brings it in line with the iPhone 16 Pro's display size, while maintaining a familiar design with a pill-shaped camera bump and two vertically aligned rear cameras.

Key Features and Upgrades

ProMotion technology, with a 120Hz refresh rate, will be available across the entire iPhone 17 lineup for the first time. This feature, previously exclusive to the Pro models, will now be standard. Additionally, the Always-On Display, previously limited to Pro models, may be included on the standard iPhone 17. The device will use LTPO panels for better power efficiency, enabling the refresh rate to drop to as low as 1Hz when idle.

iPhone 17 Specifications

The iPhone 17 is expected to feature Apple’s new A19 chip, built on a 3nm process, promising enhanced performance. It will come with 8GB of RAM, making multitasking smoother. Apple is also working on its first custom Wi-Fi chip, supporting Wi-Fi 7 for faster, more reliable connections.

Battery replacements will be easier thanks to a new adhesive design, and while charging speeds are expected to remain at 35W for wired charging, users can expect better efficiency.

iPhone 17 Camera Upgrades

The camera system on the iPhone 17 will see a major upgrade, with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera will also get an upgrade, jumping to 24MP for sharper selfies and better video calls.

iPhone 17 Launch Date and Pricing

The iPhone 17 is expected to be launched between September 11 and 13, 2025. The price is likely to remain in line with the iPhone 16, starting at $799 in the US, Rs 79,900 in India, and AED 3,399 in Dubai.

With exciting new features and upgrades, the iPhone 17 series is set to make a big impact when it launches later this year.