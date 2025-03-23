Madhuri Dixit reveals her secret to beating boredom at the workplace

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit took to social media to reveal how she combats boredom while on set.

Known for her striking presence on social media, the ‘Devdas’ actress shared a hilarious reel on the trending dialogue, “Everyone take it in. Mental picture. Here we go. In case you wanted to see it with sunglasses, here's your shot. Hello. Okay. Thank you so much.” Sharing her reel, Madhuri wrote in the caption, “This was supposed to be my shot…I think? #HiTeam.”

In the clip, Dixit, accompanied by her team, is seen lip-syncing to the trending dialogue while wearing her sunglasses. The video ends with all her team members posing together. The 'Dhak Dhak' girl looked beautiful in a red saree, paired with a statement necklace and earrings. She styled her hair in a ponytail, and her makeup was on point.

Previously, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress dropped her glamorous video in a black coat and pants. She also added Karan Aujla and Neha Kakkar’s song “Aaye Haaye” to the clip. For the caption, Madhuri wrote, “Confidence tailored to perfection. #throwbackthursday #thursday #powersuit #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit.”

She also posted a video of her with husband Dr. Shriram Nene from their appearance at the star-studded IIFA awards 2025. She captioned it, “I had such an amazing time at the 25th IIFA Awards! I’m truly honoured to have been a part of such a special event. Being surrounded by amazing friends and creating memories that will last forever was something I’ll always cherish. Feeling grateful for all these beautiful experiences. #IIFA25 #amazingfriends #memories.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," which also starred Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. She will next be seen in the upcoming web show, “Mrs. Deshpande.” The psychological thriller series will feature Madhuri in the role of a serial killer. The show, which is a remake of a French series, is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.