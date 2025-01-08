Alka Lamba slams Atishi, says CM residence not permanent for anyone

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) As the battle for Delhi’s Kalkaji Assembly seat heats up, Congress candidate Alka Lamba on Wednesday hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s allegations that the BJP-led Union government had “snatched her home.” Lamba refuted Atishi’s claims, asserting that the Chief Minister’s residence is temporary and not a permanent entitlement for anyone.

Speaking to IANS, Alka Lamba said, "Atishi is saying she was thrown out of the Chief Minister's residence, but who stays in that residence is decided by the people of Delhi, not by anyone else. This residence is not permanent; it is a temporary accommodation, just like it was for former Chief Ministers Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal."

Lamba further criticised Atishi's emotional appeal, calling attention to the alleged misuse of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “The Chief Minister’s residence, a temporary house, spent Rs 33 crore during the pandemic while people were struggling for oxygen and beds. This is the sad truth.”

Lamba addressed further the issue of women leaders and their struggles, stressing, “Atishi, you are a woman and so am I. We know the value of pride and respect. When women step into the field, half the population rises with them. We cannot afford to cry or be emotional; we must fight the battles of our sisters who endure much more in their homes and communities.”

Lamba also took a jab at the AAP leadership’s treatment of Atishi, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal is insulting his own party member, calling her a ‘Temporary Chief Minister’. Atishi is silently tolerating this, but we will not. I am with you, Atishi, and together we will fight.”

With the Delhi Assembly elections just around the corner, the contest in Kalkaji is shaping up to be an intense three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress.

The AAP has fielded Atishi from Kalkaji, while the BJP has nominated former MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Congress, in a bid to reclaim the seat, has put forward Lamba, ensuring a high-stakes race in the constituency.

