Alexx O’Nell calls being a part of 'Empuraan' 'special in so many ways'

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Acclaimed actor and musician Alexx O’Nell is set to reprise his role in the highly anticipated "Lucifer 2: Empuraan".

The first installment of "Lucifer" featured Robert McCarthy (Alexx) tracking Khureshi Ab’raam, the leader of a powerful global crime syndicate. In "Empuraan", Alexx will return as the determined MI6 agent, now coming face-to-face with Ab’raam.

Talking about the much-awaited sequel, Alexx shared, “This film is special in so many ways. Being part of this epic trilogy alongside legends like Mohanlal and Prithviraj is an absolute honor. I’m thrilled that 'Empuraan' takes my character deeper into the story, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the scale and intensity of what we’ve created. Malayalam cinema has always welcomed me with open arms, and I feel incredibly grateful to be back.”

Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the primary cast of "Empuraan" will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi-Ab’raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, and 'Game of Thrones' fame Jerome Flynn.

While "Lucifer" marked Alexx’s first collaboration with superstar Mohanlal, "Empuraan" is the first time the two will be seen sharing screen space. Additionally, this film is Alexx’s third collaboration with Prithviraj, following "Lucifer" and "Urumi".

The filming of "Empuraan" took Alexx to Delhi, Ladakh, and Dubai, with additional dialogue recording in Cape Town, South Africa, where he is also actively pursuing his music career.

A passionate motorcyclist, Alexx made the most of his time in Ladakh by embarking on a solo Royal Enfield Himalayan ride from Leh to Kargil, braving sub-zero October temperatures and snowy mountain passes.

"Empuraan" marks Alexx’s fifth Malayalam film after "Gangster" and "Manglish" with Mammootty, and "Urumi" alongside Prithviraj and Prabhu Deva.

Alexx's lineup further includes, "Phule". Made under the direction of Ananth Mahadevan, the project stars Prateik Gandhi and Petralika Paul in pivotal roles. "Phule" is slated to release on April 11th, 2025.

Furthermore, Alexx also has "Kesari 2", alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, and "Devi Choudhurani", opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.