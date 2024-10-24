Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chulbul baatein’ with Ajay, Tiger and Rohit sparks curiosity

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Tiger Shroff reunited for a lunch gathering in Mumbai on Thursday.

The actors met ahead of the release of their highly anticipated cop drama, ‘Singham Again’. Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of their lunch by sharing a candid photo. In the image, Ajay, Akshay, Arjun, Tiger, and Rohit can be seen flaunting their radiant smiles as they indulge in light-hearted conversation. Sharing the candid shot, Kumar wrote, “Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein. #SinghamAgain.” Shetty reposted the photo on his Instagram handle. While Ajay is seen sporting denim teamed with brown t-shirt, Akshay opted for a white shirt and black pants. Tiger looks dapper in a sky-blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black beanie while Rohit sported an all-black ensemble.

Several photos and videos from their lunch outing have gone viral on social media. In the photos that have emerged online, Akshay is seen posing with his ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ co-star for the shutterbugs. Other clicks show all the actors posing together for the paparazzi. Interestingly, the lunch reunion saw the absence of other cast members of the film, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. ‘Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman. Ranveer Singh plays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar portrays Jatayu.

Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film. In a thrilling development, Salman Khan will also feature in ‘Singham Again.’ Although there were previous speculations about his cameo being cancelled, it has now been officially confirmed that the Sultan actor will film a new post-credit scene alongside Ajay. The film is set to lock horns with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the box office.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.