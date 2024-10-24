Gurugram: Five including Delhi Police cop arrested for kidnapping youths

Gurugram, Oct 24 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have successfully rescued two youths from the clutches of kidnappers who had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The youths were identified as Aman and Ganesh, the duo were abducted from Sector-15 Part-2 area under the Civil Lines police station area of Gurugram on Wednesday.

At the time of the incident, the victims were on their way to Galleria Market, Gurugram in their Scorpio car.

According to the police, the arrested individuals include Delhi Police constable Sunil (32) a resident of Jind district in Haryana, Rishi Pal (35) a resident of Sonipat district, Kuldeep alias Monu (31), a resident of Jind, Deepak alias Dumbbell (21), of Jind district and Sonu (21), a resident of Bhiwani district in Haryana.

The victim's father told the police that Aman and Ganesh had gone to Galleria Market in their Scorpio car but did not return. Around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, he received a call from Aman's friend who informed him about his kidnapping, and the abductors were demanding Rs 1 crore ransom.

He immediately informed the police about the incident.

During prompt action, police quickly mobilised resources from the police station teams and different crime branch teams. The police engaged in an intensive search, combing through analysing CCTV footage, and conducting surveillance.

Police then laid a trap and kept a bag with money at a disclosed location given by the accused persons when the accused came to collect the bag the police reached the spot and the police team clashed with the accused which Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, Incharge Crime Branch Palam Vihar also suffered a fracture in his hand.

The accused even attempted to flee but were apprehended.

During police interrogation, it was found that the accused, Sunil, is working as a constable in Delhi Police. The accused had earlier done a recce of Aman. After this, they planned to kidnap Aman and carry out the crime of demanding ransom.

From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Rishipal has one case registered against him in connection with a theft in Rohtak, 02 cases in Sonipat, one case in Hansi, Hisar and one case in Gurugram in the case of culpable homicide.

Sunil has one case registered against him in connection with an assault in Rohtak, one case in Jind in the case of culpable homicide, and Kuldeep has one case registered against him in Kaithal under the Arms Act.

The police have recovered 01 car (Celerio), 01 bike and a bag from the possession of the accused.

"For taking prompt action in this case and rescuing the victims safely from the accused and arresting the accused, the Commissioner of Gurugram Police, Vikas Arora Gurugram has praised all the teams involved in the action and announced a reward of Rs. 01 lakh to them," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

