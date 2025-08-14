Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players, says BCA president Rakesh Tiwari

Patna (Bihar), Aug 13 (IANS) Indian pacer Akash Deep on Wednesday met Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari at the BCA office here. The BCA president lauded Akash Deep for his performance during the England tour.

During the interaction, the BCA President and the Indian pacer discussed his cricketing journey, his hard work, and his recent performances in the England tour. The BCA president praised Akash Deep’s dedication, perseverance, and consistent improvement, stating that he is a matter of pride not only for Bihar but for the entire country.

The 28-year-old Akash Deep recently featured in three of the five Tests and played a key role in India's win in Birmingham and London. The BCA president, Rakesh Tiwari, said Akash Deep’s career serves as an inspiration for every young player who dreams big despite limited resources.

"Akash Deep’s career is an inspiration for all young players who dream big despite having limited resources. He said that Akash Deep remained focused on his goals even in difficult circumstances and has now made his mark at the international level," said Rakesh Tiwari, President, Bihar Cricket Association.

"International performances of players like Akash Deep not only serve as a guide for aspiring cricketers but also open new avenues for Bihar cricket," he added.

The BCA president said that the apex body of cricket in Bihar is continuously striving to provide better training, facilities, and opportunities to players from the state so that more players can bring glory to Bihar on national and international platforms in the future.

Akash Deep, cap 313, made his Test debut against England on February 23, 2024.

He was named in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy squad for India, against England, in 2025. Although he was not picked in the first Test, he played a crucial role in the second, in place of Jasprit Bumrah. He achieved his maiden 10-wicket haul with 4 in the first innings and 6 in the second, helping India.

