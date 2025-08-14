War 2 US Premieres Talk: Familiar and Flat First Half

War2 US Premiere Talk

The first half struggles to rise above a predictable template, recycling the same old beats and familiar storyline. Even the high-octane action sequences feel overdone and fail to pack a real punch. The song Salam Anali offers a brief respite, though it stops short of being a true chartbuster. Now, all eyes are on the second half to pull off something big — the film’s true high point is still missing.

War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, NTR in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.