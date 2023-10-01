Ajay Maken appointed Congress' new Treasurer with immediate effect

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed party leader Ajay Maken as the new Treasurer of the party.

In an official communication, party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President has appointed Maken as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal."

According to party leaders, Bansal had resigned from the post last month. Maken, a former Union Minister, had earlier served as Delhi unit chief and was also a minister in Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi.

