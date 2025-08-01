AIFF appoint Khalid Jamil as head coach of men’s national team

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have confirmed the appointment of head coach Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Football Team.

The decision comes after the AIFF Executive Committee approved the appointment from a three-man short list submitted by the AIFF Technical Committee. The other two contenders were former India head coach Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic, who previously managed the Slovakia national team.

A former India midfielder and now an AFC Pro Licensed coach, the 48-year-old becomes the first Indian to take charge of the national team since Savio Medeira in 2012. He also becomes the first Indian to take the full-time reign of the national team since Sukhwinder.

Jamil has worked his way through the Indian football ecosystem having made an impact on the I-League, I-League 2 and the Indian Super League. His time with Aizawl FC saw the team win their only top-flight title. He joined Jamshedpur FC midway through the 2023–24 season and led them to the Super Cup semifinals and later to a runner-up finish and an ISL semifinal spot in the next.

He follows after an underwhelming stint by FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez, who parted ways with the national team with only one win in over a year.

Jamil’s first challenge will be a huge one as India take part in the CAFA Nations Cup, after Malaysia withdrew from the tournament, which is outside the official FIFA calendar, in preparation for the two AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore in October.

India have been placed in Group B and will play hosts Tajikistan on August 29, defending champions Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

India suffered a heartbreaking 0-1 away defeat to Hong Kong in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round, following a goalless draw against Bangladesh in the opener.

