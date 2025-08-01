Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab iPhone 16 at Best-Ever Price

Thinking of upgrading to the latest iPhone 16 but hesitant about the dent it could make in your wallet? If you've been holding out for a good deal, now might be the perfect time.

As part of its Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon India is offering significant discounts, with iPhone 16 prices dropping to as low as ₹44,400.

The original price of the iPhone 16 (128GB) stands at ₹79,990, while the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at ₹89,990 and ₹1,09,990, respectively. Currently, Amazon is selling the 128GB variant in black for ₹72,400, a flat 9% discount.

But here’s the real deal: if you trade in an iPhone 15 in good condition, Amazon offers an exchange bonus of up to ₹28,000—bringing the effective price down to just ₹44,400.

iPhone 16: Features & Specifications

Unveiled during Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, 2024, the iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a crisp 2556 x 1179 resolution for stunning visuals.

Key highlights: