AICC panel resolves to launch campaign for caste census, seeks removal of 50 pc cap on quota

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) The Advisory Council of the OBC Department of the AICC has announced three resolutions following two rounds of deliberations in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presided over the meeting, announced the resolutions.

It was decided to launch an intense and vigorous nationwide campaign demanding a caste census, removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations, and extension of reservations to private educational institutions.

CM Siddaramaiah announced in a press conference that a national-level campaign will be taken up demanding a national-level Caste Census by the Census Commission of India, officially known as the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India (ORGI).

The Census must include Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political aspects of each individual and castes, keeping at the forefront, the Telangana State (SEEEP Caste Survey) as a role model, the CM stated.

Second resolution for breaking the 50 per cent cap barrier in providing reservation, thereby ensuring suitable reservation for the OBCs, in education, service, political and other areas. And thirdly, for demanding reservation in Private Educational Institutes as per article 15(5) of the Constitution, CM Siddaramaiah said.

He also read out the resolutions and the 'Bengaluru Declaration' at the press conference after the conclusion of the OBC Advisory Council Meeting.

The Bengaluru Declaration read, "The Advisory Council of the OBC Department of AICC, unanimously thank Nyaya Yoddha Rahul Gandhi ji, for courageously taking up the cause of Social Justice for the marginalised sections of society in our country and for having stood up for the cause of the Backward Classes in particular."

"Rahul ji’s steely resolve forced the Manuwadi Modi Government to surrender to the just and constitutional demand for the Caste Census in India. On behalf of all the Backward Classes of India, the council conveys its heartfelt appreciation and credits Rahulji’s contribution for this historic achievement," the declaration stated.

"We remind ourselves that although this is a milestone, it is at the same time a small step in ensuring social justice, as envisaged in our Constitution. Under the brave and unflinching leadership of our Nyaya Yodha Rahul Gandhiji, India is destined to realise and achieve the ultimate constitutional objective of Social Transformation leading to an egalitarian and equal society in our great nation," the declaration read.

"We hereby resolve and take a vow to continue to fight for Justice for all, holding aloft in our hands the Congress Party flag led by the brave and courageous leadership of our Nyaya Yoddha Rahul Gandhi ji. Any other point as per your suggestion is welcome," the declaration stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.