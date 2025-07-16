IDF strikes target Syrian regime's military headquarters

Jerusalem/Damascus, July 16 (IANS) The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that it struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria.

"The IDF continues to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians in southern Syria. In accordance with directives from the political echelon, the IDF is striking in the area and remains prepared for various scenarios," the defence force posted on X.

Over the last 24 hours, Israeli Air Force aircraft have also attacked tanks, rocket launchers, weapons, and pick-up trucks armed with heavy machine guns, which were making their way to the Sweida area in southern Syria.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the forces in the Syrian border sector along the fence," the IDF added on X.

Earlier, dozens of Druze citizens of Israel crossed from Golan Heights into southern Syria, Israeli sources said, amid clashes between Druze fighters and the Syrian interim government's forces.

On Tuesday, Syria's defence minister announced a ceasefire in Suweida, saying an agreement had been reached with local dignitaries for security forces to deploy there, Xinhua news agency reported. However, one Druze spiritual leader urged local fighters to resist.

Following the deployment of Syrian forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights accused government forces and their allies of the summary executions of at least 19 Druze civilians, including 12 at a family guest house.

The root of the conflict lies in an earlier incident in which a young Druze man was assaulted and robbed by armed Bedouins at a temporary checkpoint near al-Masriyah. In retaliation, local Druze fighters detained several Bedouin members, escalating the situation.

Last Saturday, heavy gunfire and the sound of shelling echoed through the city, forcing many residents indoors and prompting urgent calls from community leaders for intervention to de-escalate the situation.

Recurring incidents of kidnapping and armed assault have plagued the vital road linking Sweida to Damascus in recent months. Locals blame the deteriorating security situation and the absence of state control over armed factions for the violence.

