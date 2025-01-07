Ahead of polls, AAP's freebie spree to save Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Aam Adami Party (AAP), which is finding its ground shaken after several leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested in corruption cases, has been trying to woo the Delhiites with several promises. From playing religious cards to trying to shower women and senior citizens with specific welfare schemes, the AAP is trying everything to secure its base and another term in office.

The AAP has been in the eye of the storm due to the Delhi excise policy case, in which its convenor, former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and MP Sanjay Singh were in jail. Then there was the 'Sheesh Mahal' row over which Kejriwal has been under attack for spending taxpayers' money on luxury contrary to his claims of being an 'Aam Aaadmi' (common man).

The AAP, facing anti-incumbency, has announced five schemes aimed at grabbing the votes of temple priests and granthis, women, the elderly, and Dalits.

AAP' Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana promises financial aid of Rs 2,100 monthly to women whose families' income is less than Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Its Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free treatment to Delhi's residents aged over 60 at private and government hospitals.

However, Kejriwal faced a major embarrassment when the two departments of the Delhi government claimed that these schemes did not exist.

Under the Puja Granthi Samman Yojana, the AAP has announced a Rs 18,000 monthly allowance to Hindu temple priests and Gurdwara granthis.

AAP also promised to bear the cost of study, travel and stay of Dalit students from Delhi who get admission to international varsities.

The AAP also promised to expand the pension to elderlies.

The Congress and the BJP accused the AAP of being corrupt, however, Kejriwal's party continues to project itself as 'Kattar Imandaar' (staunchly honest).

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dubbed Kejriwal as 'kattad beimaan' (bigoted dishonest).

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, the BJP alleged that the Sheesh Mahal's renovation was done for over Rs 33.66 crore as of 2022, with no clarity on the total expenditure to date.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats while in 2015 it bagged 67 seats.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the poll schedule for Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday.

Delhi has 1,55,24,858 voters and the term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.