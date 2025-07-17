Adani Sportsline’s Lakshmi Jadala qualifies for Special Olympics 2027

Ahmedabad, July 17 (IANS) Adani Sportsline’s 15-year-old Lakshmi Jadala, Asia’s top-ranked para lawn tennis player with an intellectual disability, clinched the gold medal at the National Tennis Championship 2025 (Disability Sports) held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. With this triumphant win, Jadala has officially qualified for the Special Olympics World Games 2027, set to take place in Cairo, Egypt.

Competing in the U-17 junior category, Jadala was unstoppable - winning all three of his matches in straight sets and showcasing a mastery on court that belied his age and the obstacles he’s overcome.

A promising athlete under the “Garv Hai” initiative - Adani Sportsline’s flagship programme to identify, support and nurture sporting talent across India - Jadala’s journey is not just one of sporting excellence, but one of extraordinary courage.

“To win this tournament and represent India at the Special Olympics is a dream come true,” said an elated Jadala. “I’m especially thankful to Adani Sportsline and the Garv Hai programme for their constant support and belief in me. I’m now looking forward to my preparations for the World Games.”

Born with an intellectual disability, he didn’t let labels define him. With every swing of his racquet, he has smashed through stereotypes, refusing to let his disability dictate the boundaries of his potential. His historic participation in international tournaments and consistent victories mark him as a trailblazer in para-sport.

The “Garv Hai” initiative, by Adani Sportsline, is playing a crucial role in the teenager’s development - offering him professional coaching, travel support and holistic athlete management. The programme is a beacon for inclusivity in Indian sport, enabling both abled and differently-abled athletes to pursue global excellence.

With eyes now set on Cairo 2027, Jadala is not just preparing for the next tournament - he’s preparing to make history. Dreams of playing in the Australian Open and achieving a top world ranking are no longer distant aspirations, but tangible goals, backed by the strength of an initiative that believes in him.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.