August 2025 Bank Holidays; Complete list!

As we are nearing the month of August 2025, it's important that you schedule your banking operations accordingly. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released an official list of bank holidays for the whole year, including August. In this article, we'll give you a comprehensive description of the bank holidays in August 2025, and with this, you can schedule your financial operations and avoid any disruption.

Weekly Holidays

According to RBI rules, Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month are bank holidays. Banks will remain closed on these dates, and you will not be able to make any transactions.

Festive Holidays

Along with the weekly holidays, some festive holidays in August 2025 will be celebrated in particular states. These festive holidays in August 2025 are observed on the basis of different cultural and religious celebrations that are being celebrated throughout the country. Some of the important festive holidays in August 2025 are as follows:

Care Pooja: On 3rd August, 2025 (Sunday), Care Pooja will be celebrated in Tripura.

Tendong Lho Rum Phat: August 8, 2025 (Friday), Tendong Lho Rum Phat will be celebrated in Sikkim and Odisha.

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday) will be Raksha Bandhan in states like Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Independence Day: August 15, 2025 (Friday) will be Independence Day in all of India, with bank holidays in most states.

Janmashtami: On the 16th of August, 2025 (Saturday), Janmashtami will be celebrated in the following states: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura.

Ganesh Chaturthi: Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on the 26th-28th of August, 2025, in the following states: Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

State-Specific Holidays

Some states have specific holidays that are not observed in other parts of the country. For example:

Patriots' Day: On August 13, 2025 (Wednesday), Patriots' Day will be observed in Manipur.

Nuakhai: On August 28, 2025 (Thursday), Nuakhai will be celebrated in Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim.

Planning Your Banking Activities

With this bank holiday list in August 2025, you can schedule your banking operations accordingly. Carefully verify the holiday list for your state and schedule your transactions before saving yourself from any inconvenience. You can also check the official RBI website for further details about bank holidays and other banking information.

In summary, August 2025 will have various bank holidays, such as weekly holidays and festive holidays. By knowing these holidays, you can schedule your financial transactions and save yourself from any inconvenience. Stay updated, and happy planning!

Also read: World Emoji Day 2025: History, Significance, Ways to celebrate and Fun facts