AAP takes swipe at Delhi L-G, Home Minister over law & order situation

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in the national capital after a 22-year-old woman was murdered by an alleged jilted lover in Malviya Nagar.

"Another daughter was brutally murdered in Delhi. It is very sad. Law and order has become such a pressing issue in Delhi. I request L-G and Home Minister to proactively engage the police force," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote in a tweet, referring to the brutal incident.

"Safety of the daughters and the people of Delhi is very important," he added.

Echoing similar sentiment, senior AAP leader and MLA, Somnath Bharti, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, said: "This was a tragic incident which has shaken the entire city."

The disheartening fact is that the murder occurred just 100-150 metres away from the Malviya Nagar police station, he said.

"According to the Constitution, law and order, police, and land in Delhi are under the Central government's control, i.e., the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. The responsibility to ensure a crime-free and safe environment for women in Delhi lies with the Centre's representative, L-G V.K. Saxena. However, no significant actions seem to be taken from the L-G's side," Bharti said.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, has issued a notice to the police regarding the murder on Friday.

