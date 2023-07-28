India, UK FTA likely to be finalised this year, says Commerce Secretary

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India and the UK are likely to finalise a free trade agreement (FTA) this year, as a consensus has been reached between both the nations on basic aspects of the deal, an official said on Friday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told media persons that the deal is likely to be finalised before end of this year, as all contentious issues have been resolved.

The deal is aimed at propelling growth and creating jobs.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had recently visited London to conclude the 11th round of talks to finalise the FTA. Barthwal too had accompanied him.

Discussions on 19 out of the 26 chapters of the agreement have been completed, the Secretary said.

