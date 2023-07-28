Indian expat in Dubai wins grand prize, to get Rs 5.5L monthly for 25 yrs

Dubai, July 28 (IANS) Mohd Adil Khan, an Indian expat living in the UAE, will receive more than Rs 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years without doing anything.

Khan, a native of Lucknow, has won the "grand prize" announced by the UAE’s raffle draw company Emirates Draw.

He will be receiving UAE dirham (AED) 25,000 every month for the next 25 years.

According to Khan, he faced many hardships in his upbringing. However, his drive to make a positive change in his community and his strong commitment to education led him to assist his classmates in their studies, helping him earn respect in his village.

Recognising his potential, his relatives funded his higher education.

Talking to IANS, Adil Khan said: "This was the first time, I bought any raffle draw ticket. One day, while strolling through my family photos on social media, I came across an Emirates Draw ad... I purchased one ticket. I never imagined that my first purchase would make me the first FAST5 Grand Prize winner. The thought of receiving AED 25,000 every month in my bank account for 25 years is incredible. I have never come across such a unique prize offering from any other drawer. This win will take away my financial worries and guarantee a stable secondary income, which will help me make good investment decisions."

"My dream of having my family live with me in the UAE is finally going to come true, and I cannot express how much this means to me," he added.

Khan plans to use his winnings to buy a family home in UAE and explore other investment opportunities to utilise the prize money.

Persistent and strong-willed Khan overcame his challenges and became an architect. His professional journey took him from Saudi Arabia to Dubai in 2018.

Despite earning a modest income, Khan stayed committed to his values, regularly contributing to charities. He firmly believed in giving back to society and helping those less privileged.

Khan is also looking after the family of his elder brother, whom he lost due to Covid-19.

Separated by vast geographical distances, Khan was deeply concerned for his beloved family, especially his aging parents, knowing they would be in a vulnerable position after the demise of his brother.

With emotions running high, he expressed: "Life is very unpredictable... Earlier, I wished to live with my family here in the UAE and it became a necessity after losing my brother. Although I missed them, financially it was not possible to have them live here with me."

