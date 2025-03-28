Aadil Khan reveals how he cultivated the bromance with Ritwik Bhowmik for their new show

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actor Aadil Khan, who essays the role of Ranjit Thakur in the recently released streaming series ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’, has shared how he cultivated the bromance between him and actor Ritwik Bhowmik for the show.

In the show, Aadil and Ritwik serve as the muscle to a local politician. IANS spoke with Aadil in the run-up to the release of the show.

The actor told IANS that his camaraderie with Ritwik happened organically. He said, “When the show was offered to me, and I went through the script and got to know the story, the first thing which was on my mind was who is playing Sagor because the script has a lot of chemistry between the characters. I was concerned about it. And then I met Ritwik, and got to know that he's playing the part”.

The actor further mentioned that the two had met earlier for a very brief period. He said, “We met long back during my radio days, years ago, we had met for a brief meeting. More than 10 years ago. Hence, it was not a very new interaction for the two actors. The familiarity though too small came in handy to build their characters.

Aadil said, “Meanwhile, during our readings for the part, after spending 15 minutes with him, discussing the story and everything, understanding each other, I was kind of relaxed as I told myself, ‘Oh nice, this man is awesome’. And we both have a similar story. Also, there were workshops, there was training, rehearsals and things like that. And that's when we created that world and while we were creating that world, we created a strong brotherhood. And that just helped us not just in the show but look at us, we found each other”.

Ritwik chimed in as he said, “Some relationships you don't make, some relationships you earn. We earned this by spending time with each other”.

Meanwhile, Ritwik had earlier wished his brother from another mother for his new project. He took to Instagram, a few days ago, and shared BTS videos of themselves. He wrote in the caption, “Missing my brother today as he embarks on his new journey! So looking forward to what you’re going to offer us next @aadilkhanitis You’re truly an astounding actor and a true blue brother. Go conquer Bhai ti! Your brother forever - Da bhai”.

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’ streams on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.