Actress Sshivada meets director Obeli Krishna on a day ‘Nedunchalai’ completes 11 years!

Chennai, Mar 28 (IANS) Life seems to have come a full circle for actress Sshivada, who, on Friday, disclosed that she had chanced to meet Obeli N Krishna, the director of her first Tamil film, ‘Nedunchalai’, on exactly the same date the film released eleven years ago.

Sharing pictures of herself with her director on her Instagram page, actress Sshivada wrote, “Exactly 11 years ago, on this day, ‘Nedunchalai’ marked my Tamil debut. And today, on the same date, I meet the man who made it happen—our director @obeli_n_krishna —right here in Kerala! What a beautiful coincidence! @dheerajkher2 #11YearsOfNedunchalai #fullcirclemoment #nedunchalai #happiness”

Director Obeli N Krishna, who directed the film, for his part put out a behind the scene video clip of the making of the film. He wrote, “11 Years of Nedunchaalai. Thanks to the team making us proud... #Nedunchaalai #reelsinstagram #kollywoodcinema #trending #reels”

Nedunchalai, which was based on a real life incident, revolved around the story of a notorious dacoit who used to rob vehicles moving on a particular highway in the 1980s. The film, which featured Aari and Sshivada in the lead, came in for much critical acclaim.

Sshivada, who made her debut in Tamil with the film, has since then acted in a number of movies both in Tamil and Malayalam.

In fact, she has a number of projects that are eagerly awaited including the much-anticipated Malayalam horror-comedy ‘Sumathi Valavu’, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 8 this year.

‘Sumathi Valavu’ has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, ‘Sumathi Valvu’ is the name of a real place that is known for being haunted. Locals say the place, which is in Mylamoodu, Kerala, got its name after a pregnant woman called Sumathi was murdered by her lover in the 1950s. Ever since her death, travellers passing by the stretch and locals have claimed seeing a female figure roaming around the region.

Secondly, the film, which is being shot at the very place, is being made by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the same director who made the superhit film, ‘Malikappuram’.

