97th Oscars: Mikey Madison gives shoutout to 'sex worker community' as she wins Best Actress

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Actress Mikey Madison took home the Best Actress honour for her work in “Anora”, which headed into the night as a frontrunner in several categories such as best picture and best director.

Madison has also bagged the Best Actress awards this year from BAFTA and Spirit Awards too.

The actress said while accepting the honour: “This is very surreal. I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.”

“I just want to recognize and honor the sex worker community,” she added.

“Yes. I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community, have been one of the highlights of this incredible experience.”

She continued: “I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true.”

Madison was nominated at the Oscars opposite Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascon and Demi Moore.

While Moore started the season with major best actress wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, Madison proved she was a formidable Oscar contender with a win at the BAFTAs.

Madison plays the title role in Sean Baker’s “Anora,” which centers on a sex worker whose life is thrown into chaos after she marries the son of a Russian oligarch. In her BAFTAs acceptance speech, Madison paid tribute to the sex worker community.

“I do want to just take a moment to recognize the sex worker community. I just want to say that I see you,” she said.

“You deserve respect and human decency. I will always be a friend and ally.”

