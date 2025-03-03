Adeyemi's upswing encouraging Dortmund ahead of Champions League clash against Lille

Berlin, March 3 (IANS) Karim Adeyemi showcased his acting talent in an emotional moment for Borussia Dortmund, freezing in place after scoring while Black and Yellow fans erupted into celebration.

The 23-year-old's reaction highlighted his growing confidence as Dortmund secured back-to-back league wins for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory at St. Pauli, reports Xinhua.

The win comes at an ideal time ahead of Dortmund's last-16 UEFA Champions League clash with French side Lille.

"We have gained confidence, but the thing needs further improvements," said the German under-21 international, reflecting on Dortmund's league form following their successful Champions League playoffs against Sporting.

Adeyemi represents the newfound stability under head coach Niko Kovac, whose approach is beginning to bear fruit.

"We saw Karim pushing through and not giving up because of the opponent's resilience. The team wanted to win, so did he," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said, praising Adeyemi's robustness.

Kehl described the winger as a "changemaker" who embodies the team's resurgence.

After turning down a winter transfer abroad, the 2021 under-21 European champion has returned to "serious football," as BVB defender Nico Schlotterbeck said with a twinkle in his eye.

The club appears to have left behind the drama of past controversies over alleged fouls by opposing defenders.

The resurgence also includes former Brighton player Pascal Gross, who has reestablished himself in midfield after struggling as a full-back.

While the performance against St. Pauli did not entirely resolve the team's imbalances, it provided a promising foundation as Adeyemi continues to close the gap between his potential and actual performance.

"We don't feel as if (we are in) the right position in the league. That of course is affecting all of us, me too. I didn't meet my expectations, but it's still time to repair things," said Adeyemi, who was long a target for reigning Italian champion Napoli.

Kovac's pragmatic approach seems to be benefiting several players. After Dortmund hit rock bottom under former coach Nuri Sahin, Kovac's strategy of backing inconsistent talents like Adeyemi appears to be the right move.

To maintain momentum, Kovac issued a warning ahead of facing Lille, the 2021 French champion.

"I hope everyone is aware of the tricky task we face; Lille is a serious challenger. It's time for us to continue our run," Kovac said, calling the French side "a hard nut to crack."

