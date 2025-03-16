6 held in two separate murder cases in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, March 16 (IANS) The Bhubaneswar Police on Sunday arrested six persons in two separate cases of murder that rocked the state capital city during the celebrations of Holi festival on March 15.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena while speaking to media persons here on Sunday, revealed that four persons including prime accused Tanmay Behera (28) a.k.a. Milu, were arrested in connection with a murder case that occurred in Mancheswar Police station area of the city on Saturday.

The prime accused Tanmay’s elder brothers Padmanav (35), Prashant (40) and their driver Samir Kumar Swain (25) have also been arrested on the charges of providing shelter to Tanmay and assisting him in escaping from arrest.

On March 15, the deceased Ayushman Pati and accused Tanmay engaged in a minor altercation which soon turned violent as the deceased reportedly took out a sharp weapon and tried to attack Tanmay.

However, accused Tanmay snatched away the same weapon and stabbed Ayushman to death near Mancheswar Industrial Estate. DCP Meena stated that the accused Tanmay was apprehended from Pipili Police station area of Puri district.

“Before the arrest of Tanmay, police received intelligence that he has taken yellow oleander (natural poison) due to fear of arrest. ⁠The accused Tanmay was under tracking. Police team was about 10 km away from the accused. Immediately, Bhubaneswar police team with the staff from Pipili Police station rushed to the location and rescued Tanmay. ⁠Then, he was taken to Community Health Center, Mangalpur by police. He received treatment there and now, he has been discharged,” said a senior police officer.

Similarly, the Bhubaneswar Police also arrested two persons including the prime accused and one juvenile in connection with a murder took place during Holi celebrations at Shantipalli Basti under Saheed Nagar police area in Bhubaneswar on March 15.

DCP Meena said that during the Holi celebrations at the slum, a scuffle broke out between deceased Gopi Guni and the prime accused Bana Guni, Pinku Guni and the 17-year-old minor accused.

The altercation turned violent and Bana stabbed the victim Gopi to death with a sharp weapon. Denying any previous planning before the murder, DCP Meena asserted that prima facie the incident took place under the influence of alcohol on sudden provocation.

The DCP Bhubaneswar also informed the media persons that search is on to arrest the absconding Pinku.

As per reports, as many as six murders cases and many cases of group scuffle were reported in different parts of the state during the Holi celebrations in the state.

