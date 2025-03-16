PCB issues legal notice to Corbin Bosch over PSL contract breach

Lahore, March 16 (IANS) Corbin Bosch, the 30-year-old South African all-rounder, has received a legal notice from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for violating contractual commitments after pulling out of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Bosch was initially set to play for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL but opted to withdraw after being selected as a replacement player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He was brought in as cover for Lizaad Williams, who was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

"The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments," the PCB stated in a release on Sunday.

"The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame. The PCB will not make any further comments on the matter."

The six-team tournament will see 34 matches being played from April 11 to May 18, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium set to host 13 matches, including two eliminators and the final on May 18.

The PSL Season 10 will begin with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including Qualifier 1 on May 13. Karachi’s National Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each. The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

