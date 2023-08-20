6 Australian Black Palm Cockatoos rescued in Assam

Silchar (Assam), Aug 20 (IANS) Assam Police have rescued six Black Palm Cockatoos from Dholaikhal village -- along the India-Bangladesh border -- in the state's Cachar district, forest officials said.

The Australian parrots were later handed over to forest officials of the Dholai Range under Cachar Forest Division.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, a police officer said, adding the endangered birds might have been smuggled from Myanmar and ferried to Bangladesh but the smugglers abandoned them in the border village.

Information about the seizure of the exotic wild birds was shared with the regional office of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

All the six birds have now been placed in safe custody at Dholai range forest office.

On Sunday, the birds would be taken to Guwahati central zoo by an ambulance, and then would be kept in a safer place.

