Man held at Hyd airport with gold worth Rs 9.16 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad arrested a man for allegedly smuggling in gold worth Rs 9.16 lakh.

A senior Customs officer said that the accused arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Kuwait on Saturday.

"Gold weighing 165.5 gm valued at Rs 9.16 lakh was recovered from him, which was concealed in his check-in luggage. We recovered two gold chains and rings from him," the officer said.

The gold was seized under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was placed under arrest as per Section 104 of the Customs Act.

