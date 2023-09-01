59-yr-old gets new life with liver transplant from a brain-dead donor

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) A 59-year-old man got a new lease of life with liver transplant after receiving the organ from a brain-dead patient.

The patient, a resident of Kaushambi, had liver damage due to cirrhosis and he had been in and out of hospitals in the past few years.

He received the liver from a 55-year-old man, who met with a road accident and was declared brain-dead at a private hospital in Delhi.

With the consent of the family, the liver was delivered to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali via a green corridor, which covered a distance of 34 kms in just 46 minutes.

A team of 15 doctors at Max Hospital, Vaishali, performed the transplant in nine hours.

“The patient is a known case of liver cirrhosis and other complications. He has had a history of multiple ICU admissions. This transplant will give a new lease of life to the patient, who urgently required liver transplant. We hope this achievement will foster greater awareness and encourage more families to come forward to donate organs, thereby giving the invaluable gift of life to those in need,” Dr Subhash Gupta, Chairman Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences, Max Hospital, Vaishali.

“We remain indebted to the family of the donor, who decided to serve critical patients even in their time of loss. Organ donation can save so many precious lives and I really hope that everyone embraces this cause,” added Dr Rajesh Dey, Associate Director, Liver Transplant at the hospital.

