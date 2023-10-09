Of 5,669 looted arms in Manipur, 1,344 recovered, operation on to recover remaining

Imphal, Oct 9 (IANS) A total of 5,669 different types of sophisticated arms and lakhs of different kinds of rounds of ammunition were looted by different organisations, mobs and individuals after ethnic riots broke out in Manipur on May 3, and so far 1,344 of the looted arms and thousands of rounds of ammunition recovered till September, a top official said on Monday.

Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh said that to recover the remaining looted arms and ammunition, massive combing operations were launched across the state by different state and central security forces.

He said that search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas and they recovered 11 arms, 20 rounds of ammunition, two kg gun powder, one 51 mm mortar, one highly explosive hand grenade, 10 improvised mortars and two radio sets from Imphal East, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts during the past 24 hours.

The search operation would continue till all the looted guns are recovered, Singh, a former Director General of CRPF, told the media. T

he Manipur government on September 22 warned people, who have looted arms, to deposit them within 15 days, otherwise stern legal and security measures would be taken against them. The state government is willing to take a considerate view of the persons depositing such illegal weapons within these 15 days, a government announcement had said on September 22.

"At the end of the 15 days, security forces, both of the Centre and the state, will undertake a strong and comprehensive search operation all over the state to recover such weapons, and all persons associated with any illegal weapons will be dealt with severely, as per the law," it had said.

Meanwhile, another viral video of burning a man spread on social media from Sunday and the video, marked as “Kuki”, showed a man, in black T-shirt and trousers, lying in a trench. The face has been bludgeoned and the body is on fire.

Security advisor Singh said that the viral video of burning a man occurred in Kangpokpi district on May 4, when the violence was high in Manipur.

The victim’s name is Lalding Thanga, 37 and his body now lies at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) morgue.

He said that the Director General of Police, Manipur, Rajiv Singh has also recommended the incident for a CBI probe as it is also a sequel to the video of the two women being paraded naked.

Singh said on Saturday, a person was apprehended by security forces near the India- Myanmar border and Rs 20 lakh cash recovered from him. The arrested person is suspected of trying to cross into Myanmar for purchase of illegal items like narcotics or arms or any other contraband stuff. He informed that movement of goods laden vehicles along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2) with essential items have been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

