LA28 recommends Cricket for 2028 Olympic sport program

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Cricket set to be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles as the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Monday shared its official proposal for new Olympic sports, including Baseball/Softball, Flag Football, Lacrosse (Sixes) and Squash, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for potential inclusion in the 2028 Olympic sports program.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is delighted at the decision of the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to recommend cricket for inclusion at the Games.

After a two-year process, in which the ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added in LA included cricket, which will now be put forward for approval to the IOC.

LA28's additional sports proposal will be reviewed and put forward by the IOC Executive Board for ratification at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai on October 16.

The five proposed sports would come in addition to the 28 Olympic sports in LA28’s initial sport program announced by the IOC in February 2022, including Aquatics, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Canoe, Cycling, Equestrian, Fencing, Football (Soccer), Golf, Gymnastics, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Rowing, Rugby, Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Sport Climbing, Surfing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball and Wrestling.

"In building the Olympic sport program, we were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games in Los Angeles,” said LA28 CEO Kathy Carter.

"We approached the process holistically and authentically, ensuring that our decisions were grounded in the Games’ commitment to fiscal responsibility. And we’ve landed on a bold and balanced proposal that will energize the Games with culturally relevant competition and boundless possibility," she added.

