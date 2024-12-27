4th Test: Indian team wearing black armbands to honour former PM Manmohan Singh, says BCCI

Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) The Indian team is wearing black armbands on day two of Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as a mark of respect in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday," wrote the BCCI on its X account on Friday morning.

Singh, who served as India’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night, after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a sudden lost of consciousness. His cremation will be done with full state honours on Friday.

An AIIMS bulletin said Singh was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home. "Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to medical emergency at AIIMS Delhi at 8.06 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 pm," said the bulletin.

Prior to being elected as India’s Prime Minister, Singh also served as Chief Economic Advisor, governor of the Reserve Bank, head of the Planning Commission, before becoming the Finance Minister in 1991 and spearheading structural reforms that liberalised India's economy.

Coming to the match, India made a fightback by picking four wickets in the final session of day one to leave Australia at 311/6 in 86 overs on Thursday. Australia’s top four batters smashed fifties of varying kind, with debutant opener Sam Konstas’ 60 off 65 balls being the standout knock. For the visitors’, fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah shined yet again with figures of 3-75.

Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steve Smith (68 not out) ensured Australia ended day one in a strong position, especially in front of 87,242 fans. The top four batters getting fifties for Australia at the iconic venue was the first instance of this happening for the hosts’ since the Rawalpindi Test on the 2022 tour of Pakistan.

