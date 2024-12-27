Global leaders pay tribute to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Global leaders paid tribute to India’s former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Leaders from across the globe, including neighbouring nations like the Maldives and Afghanistan, have shared heartfelt condolences, remembering his exceptional contributions to economic progress and diplomacy.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, in a post on X, described Dr Singh as "an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan." Karzai wrote, "India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Dr Manmohan Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace."

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed also shared his grief on X, portraying Dr. Singh as a "benevolent father figure" and a cherished friend of the Maldives. "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with, and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives," Nasheed wrote.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted the former Prime Minister's significant contributions to Indo-Russian relations. He stated on X, "It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr. Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanor was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India."

Dr Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 after being admitted to AIIMS due to deteriorating health.

Renowned as the architect of India’s 1991 economic reforms, his tenure as finance minister and later as Prime Minister transformed India’s economic landscape, modernising its policies and integrating the nation into the global economy.

Remembered for his humility, intellect, and dedication to public service, Dr Singh leaves behind a legacy of progress and prosperity that continues to inspire leaders across the globe.

