45-day Maha Kumbh generates over Rs 3 lakh crore, boosts state's economy

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Maha Kumbh Mela-2025 in Prayagraj, which concluded on Maha Shivratri, has likely contributed over Rs 3 lakh crore to the state's economy, as Uttar Pradesh progresses towards its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

On the final day of the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared on social media that over 66.21 crore devotees had participated in the sacred bath at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj during the festival.

According to industry leaders, the grand festival is estimated to have generated business of over Rs 3 lakh crore (about $360 billion) through goods and services, making it one of the biggest economic events in the country.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and BJP MP, Praveen Khandelwal, said that before the commencement of the Maha Kumbh, initial estimates projected the arrival of 40 crore people and business transactions worth around Rs 2 lakh crore.

However, owing to the unprecedented response from across the country and abroad, over 66 crore people participated in the world’s largest spiritual congregation, leading to a massive business turnover exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore.

Airfares also remained firm in the March quarter in otherwise a seasonally weak travel period. The surge was concentrated on flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

Several business sectors witnessed large-scale economic activities, including hospitality and accommodation, food and beverage sector, transport and logistics, religious attire, puja and handicrafts, textiles and apparel and other consumer goods.

Not only Prayagraj but also cities and towns within a 100-150 km radius experienced a significant business surge, strengthening local economies.

The Uttar Pradesh government spent over Rs 7,500 crore to enhance Prayagraj's infrastructure.

According to the state government, Rs 7,500 crore was spent on building 14 new flyovers, six underpasses, over 200 widened roads, new corridors, expanded railway stations, and a modern airport terminal.

Additionally, Rs 1,500 crore was earmarked specifically for Kumbh Mela arrangements.

