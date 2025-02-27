I am not a Tamil girl but the love you have been showering on me is priceless, says actress Kayadu Lohar

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Kayadu Lohar, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with director Ashwath Marimuthu’s recently released film ‘Dragon’, has been floored with the love she has been getting from audiences ever since the film released.

In fact, the timeline of the actress on Instagram has been flooded with so many appreciation comments and edits that the actress has now put out a video clip on Instagram, thanking all her fans for their love, which she says is priceless. Interestingly, she spoke in Tamil and Telugu in this video clip.

“I do not know where to begin. The love that Pallavi, Dragon and I have got have overwhelmed me. Be it your whistles in theatres or your tags, or stories or beautiful comments on Instagram, I am filled with joy. I am not a Tamil girl. I cannot speak the language well. But the love that you have been showering on me is priceless. I believe that I will repay this love to you all through my films and make you all proud,” Kayadu Lohar said.

Dragon, which was already declared a success even before it released because of the money it made through non-theatricals, has taken a very strong opening, collecting 50 crores in just three days.

Producer Archana Kalpathi had officially announced this on her X timeline. Posting a poster that showed the film had collected Rs 50.22 crores in its opening weekend, she wrote,” #Dragon opening weekend - Tamil Nadu : 24.9 Cr AP/ Telangana : 6.25 Cr Kerala / Karnataka/ North : 4.37Cr Overseas: 14.7 Cr.”

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film had Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. Music for the film was by Leon James and cinematography was by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film was by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts were by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film was jointly penned by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay were by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film was co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes were by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

