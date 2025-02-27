Schools, National Holidays in March 2025: Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Others

As we enter March 2025, the atmosphere is charged with excitement and anticipation. The month is filled with many holidays, ranging from national celebrations to state-level festivities.

Holi: The Festival of Colors

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of the joyous spirit that ushers in the arrival of spring and victory of good over evil. The festive day is celebrated throughout the nation, and schools, colleges, and government offices are kept closed. Holi is the day when family, friends, and society get together and enjoy the colours of life.

Eid-ul-Fitr: A Sacred Festival

Eid-ul-Fitr, however, is a holy festival commemorating the end of Ramadan. It is a gazetted holiday and is celebrated throughout India, with the majority of government offices and schools closed. But the date of Eid-ul-Fitr varies as it is determined by the sighting of the moon.

Holika Dahan: A Festival of Good Over Evil

Holika Dahan is observed one day before Holi, where bonfires are lit that represent the victory of good over evil. A holiday is declared on this day by some states, more so in North India. The festival serves as a reminder of the constant battle between good and evil and the final victory of righteousness.

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi: A New Beginning

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi are major festivals that celebrate the Hindu New Year in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana states. Though these festivals are on a Sunday, official celebrations will be held in all these states. These festivals are a new start and a time for rejuvenation and renewal.

Bihar Diwas: A Celebration of Heritage

Bihar Diwas is marked on March 22 to commemorate the state's formation of Bihar. This holiday is celebrated solely in Bihar and is a time for people from Bihar to enjoy their rich heritage and culture.

Key Points: A Reminder to Plan Holidays

While we schedule March 2025, it is important to have a few remembrances. Holiday dates would be subject to change according to regional government advisories. Eid-ul-Fitr, an Islamic holiday, varies according to sightings of the moon and could even change by one day. Govt. offices and schools too could have optional working hours on some festival festivals.

All in all, March 2025 is a lively month of festivity and holiday. With the likes of Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and all the state-wide festivals, the month is quite eventful, to say the least. Be a student or employed, there are holidays for everybody to celebrate during this time.

