Ananya Panday celebrates first birthday of her ‘baby jaan’ Riot

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has celebrated the first birthday of her four-legged-friend Riot, whom she tagged as her “baby jaan”.

Ananya took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of the birthday celebration. In the clip, the actress is seen holding Riot and cutting the birthday cake. The video had “Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye - Happy Birthday To You” by Mohammed Rafi playing in the background.

She wrote as the caption, “Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT… thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world.”

It was in 2024, when the actress introduced Riot to her fans on social media. The actress shared a series of pictures with her furry friend, along with the caption, "Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - 'RIOT'...he is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I'm madly obsessed."

On the work front, Ananya will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in director Karan Singh Tyagi's next. Produced by Dharma Productions, the drama is expected to be based on the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

She has also been roped in for Vivek Soni's directorial “Chand Mera Dil”. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poornawala, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Production, the stunner will be seen opposite the ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya Lalwani in the project.

Besides this, Ananya will once again be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular show “Call Me Bae”.

Earlier this month on February 15, Ananya posted some photos and wrote "puppy love", along with a red heart emoji.

Her long-term friend and actress, Suhana Khan commented on the post with, "How has sushi made it"

