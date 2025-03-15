25-year-old shot dead by 4 men in UP's Aligarh; assault caught on CCTV

Aligarh, March 15 (IANS) A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh just before he was about to have 'sehri (breakfast)' during Ramzan, as four bike-borne assailants opened fire on him in a cold-blooded execution caught on CCTV.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday in Telipada, Roravar, police officials said. The victim, identified as Haris, had just returned home after playing a cricket match and was standing outside his house, waiting to have 'sehri', when the attackers struck.

In the chilling CCTV footage, Haris is seen turning around in alarm as a pillion rider on a motorcycle aims a gun at him. He instinctively tries to shield himself, but the shooter fires the first shot while the bike is still moving.

As Haris stumbles, the attacker fires twice more, causing him to collapse. His companion, standing nearby, flees the scene in terror.

As Haris lies wounded, the shooter dismounts and fires another bullet into him before getting back on the bike. Meanwhile, a second attacker steps off another motorcycle, walks up to Haris, and attempts to fire again.

Realising his gun isn't cocked, he quickly adjusts it and then shoots three more bullets into the fallen man before remounting the bike. The assailants then flee, leaving Haris motionless on the ground as a bystander chases after them.

The attackers fired more than half a dozen bullets, ensuring Haris had no chance of survival. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

As soon as police were informed, they reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, while a forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. Police are now trying to identify the assailants using CCTV footage.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak said, "We received information about the shooting at around 3:30 am. Haris was immediately taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries."

He mentioned that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Preliminary findings suggest personal enmity as a possible motive, though authorities are exploring all angles.

"It appears Haris was involved in a dispute with someone, which led to the attack. However, we are questioning his family and conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the exact motive," Pathak added.

