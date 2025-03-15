Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil World Cup qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro, March 15 (IANS) Veteran forward Neymar will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who has not played for Brazil since October 2023 because of a knee injury, was replaced by teenage Real Madrid forward Endrick, reports Xinhua.

"The return seemed so close, but unfortunately I won't be able to wear the most important shirt in the world for the moment," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

"We had long conversations and everyone knows of my desire to return, but we agreed that it's best not to take any risks and prepare as best as possible to completely eradicate the injury," he added.

Brazil will meet Colombia in Brasilia on March 20 and Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

The five-time world champions are currently fifth in the 10-team South American group with 18 points from 12 qualifiers, seven points behind leaders Argentina.

Neymar has shown glimpses of his best form since returning to his original club Santos from Al-Hilal in January.

In seven matches, the forward has scored three goals - including a stunning direct strike from a corner - and provided three assists for the Brazilian top-flight side.

The CBF also announced that Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri and Flamengo defender Alex Sandro had replaced Manchester City's Ederson and Flamengo right-back Danilo in Brazil's squad.

Endrick, who has been capped 13 times for Brazil and scored three goals, has netted six times in 28 outings for Real Madrid this season.

