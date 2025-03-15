Three suspects arrested in Moga Shiv Sena leader's murder case

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A joint operation by CIA Moga and CIA Malout resulted in three suspects connected to the murder of Mangat Rai Manga, the district president of Shiv Sena, Moga being apprehended. The suspects, identified as Arun alias Deepu, Arun alias Singha, and Rajveer alias Laddo, were cornered by the police at their hideouts.

When confronted, the accused opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliatory response in self-defence.

The murder of Mangat Rai (Shiv Sena Moga) is being investigated under FIR No. 64/2025, which was registered at PS City South, Moga, under Sections 103(1), 191(3), 190 BNS, and the Arms Act Sections 25/27.

The police surrounded the accused at their respective locations. The first accused, Arun alias Deepu, son of Gurpreet Singh, was from Angadpura Mohalla, Moga. The second accused, Arun alias Singha, son of Babbu Singh, was also from Angadpura Mohalla, Moga. The third accused, Rajveer alias Lado, son of Ashok Kumar, was from Vedant Nagar, Moga.

When the accused were surrounded, they started firing at the police party. The firing was done using two different types of pistols and two shots were fired from a 0.32 pistol, and three shots were fired from a 0.30 pistol. In retaliation, the police fired back in self-defence. They fired three shots from a 9mm pistol and one shot from a 0.32 pistol.

As a result of the exchange of fire, Arun alias Deepu was shot in the left leg, Arun alias Singha was shot in the right leg, and Rajveer alias Lado was injured while attempting to flee. All three accused were immediately taken to Malout Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on Friday three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Mangat Rai Manga, the district president of Shiv Sena, in Punjab's Moga district, owing to "personal rivalry", the police said.

Manga had stepped out of his house on a scooter to buy milk when he was attacked. He dodged several bullets fired at him before ultimately being killed.

Two others, including an 11-year-old boy, suffered injuries in the firing. In protest, Shiv Sena leaders announced a shutdown in Moga town.

