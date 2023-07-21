19-yr-old sexually harassed at LNJP Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) A 19-year-old girl has been sexually harassed at the LNJP Hospital in the national capital, the police said on Friday.

A Delho Police officer said that they have bound down the accused who has been identified as Baldev, a resident of Shahdara.

Sharing the details, the officer said that the victim was at the hospital as an attendant for her sister-in-law.

“At about 2 a.m. on Thursday, when she went to the ground floor, one person stopped her on her way back and tried to get close to her,” the officer said.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at IP Estate police station.

“Baldev has been bound down as per procedure. The accused was an attendant for his elderly mother who was admitted in the same block for heart related ailments. He works as a private security guard,” the officer added.

