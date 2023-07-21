East Bengal FC rope in youngsters Vanlalpeka Guite, Gurnaj Singh Grewal

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) East Bengal FC on Friday announced the arrival of two promising India U-17 national team players -- Vanlalpeka Guite and Gurnaj Singh Grewal -- on multi-year contracts.

"We are pleased to announce that India U-17 prodigies 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗹𝗮𝗹𝗽𝗲𝗸𝗮 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗲 & 𝗚𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗷 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 have signed multi-year contracts with us," said East Bengal FC in a tweet.

Welcoming the duo to the East Bengal FC family, Sandeep Agrawal of Emami Group said, "Guite and Gurnaj have experienced international success with the India U-17 team. It is our constant endeavor to build a robust talent pipeline for East Bengal’s future, and the addition of these two boys is a step in the right direction."

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat spotted the two youngsters during the India U-17 team’s practice games in Spain ahead of this year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

"A few months ago, I saw Guite and Gurnaj play for the India U-17 team in Madrid. Both these youngsters caught my attention with their playing styles and commitment to the team. It is important for us to promote young talent, and all of us here at East Bengal will help them improve their skills and become good professionals. I come from FC Barcelona's La Masia, so I am always ready to give opportunities to young gems if they are ready for it," said Cuadrat.

Guite was named the Most Valuable Player in the Blue Colts' triumphant SAFF U-17 Championship campaign last year. He also put up a good showing during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year.

Hailing from Aizawl, the young attacking midfielder is eager to give his best for East Bengal FC.

"It's a huge honor for me to represent East Bengal. I will try to learn from Coach Cuadrat and my seniors as much as I can, and prove my worth to this great club," the 16-year-old said.

On the other hand, Gurnaj has been another key member of India's U-17 team. A product of the Chandigarh Football Academy, the 16-year-old is excited to begin his senior professional career for the Red & Golds.

"I am immensely grateful to the East Bengal management and Coach Cuadrat for showing faith in me and selecting me for this prestigious club. I can’t wait to wear the iconic East Bengal jersey and play in Kolkata," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.