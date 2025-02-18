10-year-old boy kidnapped, brutally murdered in Jharkhand; policeman held

Latehar, Feb 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy named Kshitij was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The accused, identified as Chandrakishore Yadav, a policeman, has been arrested in connection with the heinous crime, officials said.

The tragic event unfolded when Kshitij mysteriously disappeared from his home at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The following day, his mutilated body was discovered in the bushes behind Netarhat Hospital. The boy had been subjected to extreme brutality -- both of his eyes were gouged out, his arm was broken in several places, and he had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and neck with a sharp weapon.

Kshitij's father, Prabhat Kumar, a bus agent and grocery shop owner, had a prior dispute with Chandrakishore Yadav. This altercation occurred when Yadav was undergoing training at the police's Junglewar Fair School in Netarhat. Following the training, Yadav was sent back to Bokaro.

During the investigation, police learned that Yadav had travelled to Netarhat on a bike on Sunday night. Based on this information and other suspicions, the police arrested him from Bokaro.

According to police sources, Yadav has confessed to the crime and is currently being interrogated about the involvement of others in the case.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav stated that various aspects related to the incident are being investigated, and the motive behind the murder is yet to be determined.

He assured that the investigation is still ongoing and that the full details of the case will be revealed soon.

This gruesome incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and the authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth and bring justice to Kshitij and his family.

Meanwhile, the family members of the boy are inconsolable over the loss of their child.

