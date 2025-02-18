Defence journal ‘Synergy’ captures implications of Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) An in-depth analysis of the geopolitical, economic and security implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has been captured in the latest edition of the journal 'Synergy' that was unveiled on Tuesday by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS).

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Chairman CENJOWS Lt Gen J.P. Mathew launched the February 2025 issue of 'Synergy', themed ‘Information Warfare Impacting Joint Warfighting’ and a monograph titled ‘Russia-Ukraine War: Navigating the Ramifications for Europe and India’.

The CENJOWS, under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), Ministry of Defence, unveiled the two publications as a significant step towards advancing strategic thought and policy discourse.

The specially curated edition of 'Synergy' – February 2025, the peer-reviewed journal widely recognised for its in-depth analyses and thought-provoking discussions, provides a comprehensive perspective on contemporary security dynamics and future-oriented strategies.

It examines the role of Information Warfare in Joint Warfighting in modern conflicts, including cyber, psychological, and electronic warfare.

The journal explores Technological Disruption, assessing AI, cyber tools and digital deception in shaping the future of warfare and evaluates Strategic and National Security Impact and India’s challenges, particularly in response to adversarial IW tactics.

It further discusses Operational Convergence while exploring the integration of Information Warfare within Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems to enhance joint force effectiveness.

It assesses the war’s impact on European stability, Indo-Russian relations and India’s strategic positioning in a rapidly evolving global order.

The study explores key aspects such as geopolitical realignments, energy security challenges, India’s diplomatic balance, NATO’s Indo-Pacific expansion, EU-India collaboration and long-term global security implications.

With the release of these two significant publications, CENJOWS reaffirms its commitment to fostering intellectual engagement on contemporary strategic issues. Both the monograph and 'Synergy' journal are now available, serving as essential resources for policymakers, military professionals, researchers and academic institutions.

