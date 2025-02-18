Assam Public Holidays 2025: Full List of Government-Declared Holidays
The Assam Government has officially released the holiday schedule for 2025, providing an important resource for residents, businesses, and government offices. This calendar includes a total of 36 holidays, celebrating national events, religious festivals, and significant regional occasions. It helps individuals and organizations plan their schedules in advance, including key dates for celebrations, long weekends, and official closures.
Below is the complete list of public holidays in Assam for 2025:
14th January (Tuesday) – Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja
15th January (Wednesday) – Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja
23rd January (Thursday) – Netaji’s Birthday
26th January (Sunday) – Republic Day
28th January (Tuesday) – Gwthar Bathou San
31st January (Friday) – Me-Dam-Me-Phi
12th February (Wednesday) – Bir Chilaray Divas
14th March (Friday) – Dol Jatra
31st March (Monday) – Id-Ul-Fitre
14th April (Monday) – Bohag Bihu
15th April (Tuesday) – Bohag Bihu
16th April (Wednesday) – Bohag Bihu
18th April (Friday) – Good Friday
21st April (Monday) – Sati Sadhini Divas
28th April (Monday) – Tithi of Damodar Deva
1st May (Thursday) – May Day
12th May (Monday) – Buddha Purnima
7th June (Saturday) – Id-ul-Zuha
12th June (Thursday) – Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
15th August (Friday) – Independence Day
25th August (Monday) – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
3rd September (Wednesday) – Karam Puja
12th September (Friday) – Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
14th September (Sunday) – Janmashtami
29th September (Monday) – Durga Puja
30th September (Tuesday) – Durga Puja
1st October (Wednesday) – Durga Puja
2nd October (Thursday) – Vijoya Dashomi / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
18th October (Saturday) – Kati Bihu
20th October (Monday) – Kali Puja & Diwali
23rd October (Thursday) – Bhatri Dwitiya
28th October (Tuesday) – Chhat Puja
5th November (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak’s Birthday
24th November (Monday) – Lachit Divas
2nd December (Tuesday) – Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas)
25th December (Thursday) – Christmas Day
This list includes significant national holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day, along with local celebrations like Magh Bihu, Bohag Bihu, and Durga Puja. Religious festivals such as Id-Ul-Fitre, Id-ul-Zuha, and Guru Nanak’s Birthday are also part of the calendar.
The holiday schedule is essential for both personal and professional planning in Assam, allowing people to prepare for official closures and celebrations throughout the year. For further information, the Assam Government website provides additional details and updates.