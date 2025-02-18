Assam Public Holidays 2025: Full List of Government-Declared Holidays

The Assam Government has officially released the holiday schedule for 2025, providing an important resource for residents, businesses, and government offices. This calendar includes a total of 36 holidays, celebrating national events, religious festivals, and significant regional occasions. It helps individuals and organizations plan their schedules in advance, including key dates for celebrations, long weekends, and official closures.

Below is the complete list of public holidays in Assam for 2025:

14th January (Tuesday) – Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja

15th January (Wednesday) – Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja

23rd January (Thursday) – Netaji’s Birthday

26th January (Sunday) – Republic Day

28th January (Tuesday) – Gwthar Bathou San

31st January (Friday) – Me-Dam-Me-Phi

12th February (Wednesday) – Bir Chilaray Divas

14th March (Friday) – Dol Jatra

31st March (Monday) – Id-Ul-Fitre

14th April (Monday) – Bohag Bihu

15th April (Tuesday) – Bohag Bihu

16th April (Wednesday) – Bohag Bihu

18th April (Friday) – Good Friday

21st April (Monday) – Sati Sadhini Divas

28th April (Monday) – Tithi of Damodar Deva

1st May (Thursday) – May Day

12th May (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

7th June (Saturday) – Id-ul-Zuha

12th June (Thursday) – Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

15th August (Friday) – Independence Day

25th August (Monday) – Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

3rd September (Wednesday) – Karam Puja

12th September (Friday) – Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva

14th September (Sunday) – Janmashtami

29th September (Monday) – Durga Puja

30th September (Tuesday) – Durga Puja

1st October (Wednesday) – Durga Puja

2nd October (Thursday) – Vijoya Dashomi / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi

18th October (Saturday) – Kati Bihu

20th October (Monday) – Kali Puja & Diwali

23rd October (Thursday) – Bhatri Dwitiya

28th October (Tuesday) – Chhat Puja

5th November (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak’s Birthday

24th November (Monday) – Lachit Divas

2nd December (Tuesday) – Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas)

25th December (Thursday) – Christmas Day

This list includes significant national holidays such as Republic Day and Independence Day, along with local celebrations like Magh Bihu, Bohag Bihu, and Durga Puja. Religious festivals such as Id-Ul-Fitre, Id-ul-Zuha, and Guru Nanak’s Birthday are also part of the calendar.

The holiday schedule is essential for both personal and professional planning in Assam, allowing people to prepare for official closures and celebrations throughout the year. For further information, the Assam Government website provides additional details and updates.