Misinformation on social media creating chaos, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday voiced concern over fake news and said misinformation on social media is creating chaos in society.

He called for steps to curb economic offences and fake news by strengthening the cyber security system.

Stating that Telangana is at the forefront of controlling cybercrime in the country, he stressed the need to strengthen the cybercrime wing further.

The Chief Minister was inaugurating Shield 2025, the Cyber Security Conclave being organised jointly by Cyber ​​Security Bureau, Cyberabad Police, and Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

He stated that the state government is committed to making Telangana the number one state in the country in cyber safety.

He noted that the main objective of the conclave is to discuss digital safety and prepare future action plans.

Revanth Reddy said he was delighted to meet all the police officers and cyber security experts who have been working together to promote Telangana as number one in cyber safety.

The Chief Minister said cybercrime posed a big threat to the country's economy as well as the citizens. Citing official statistics, he mentioned that cyber criminals looted Rs 22,812 crore in the country last year.

“The state government is providing required assistance and resources to work with cyber experts and IT companies to create an ecosystem for the development of cyber security solutions,” he said.

He claimed that Telangana is one among a few states that established a fully functioning Cyber Security Bureau and a dedicated cybercrime helpline to protect citizens from cyber frauds and crimes.

Stressing the need to develop Telangana as a secure business hub, he appealed to all to share the cyber helpline number (1930) which works round the clock.

Stating that seven new dedicated cyber crime police stations were opened last year, he congratulated DGP Dr Jitender and the Director of Cyber ​​Bureau for setting up these facilities.

The Chief Minister described the cyber security conference as significant and pointed out that crime patterns have been changing rapidly. He emphasised the need to devise all kinds of plans to encounter the challenges facing society.

He said prevention of crime should be given top priority over arrest of criminals after they commit the crime.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.