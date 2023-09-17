10 people injured in clash with security forces in Manipur, more looted arms, ammunition recovered

Imphal, Sep 17 (IANS) At least 10 people, including a security force personnel, were injured during a clash between a mob and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) while security forces have recovered four looted arms and 138 different types of ammunition from Imphal East district on Sunday, officials said.

Officials said that Manipur Police arrested five persons with sophisticated weapons and wearing camouflage uniform at Porompat in Imphal East district on charges of impersonation.

Protesting against the arrests, a large number of men and women came out demanding their release and tried to storm Porompat police station.

Joint security forces repelled this attack by firing tear gas shells. In this melee, nine civilians and an RAF personnel received minor injuries.

Manipur Police said that it is determined to carry on such raids and operations and make all out efforts to bring peace and normalcy in the state. Simultaneously, Manipur Police appeals to the general public to refrain from such protest and co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in bringing peace and normalcy in the state.

A police statement said that there have been reports of extortion, threats, misuse of police uniform and impersonation by armed miscreants. In view of this, Manipur Police has been making all out efforts to curb such illegal activities.

