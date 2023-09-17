Hyderabad Liberation Day a pivotal moment in nation's history: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Hyderabad Liberation Day is a pivotal moment in the nation's history.

He paid tributes to Sardar Patel, whose role in the unification of Hyderabad was "exemplary".

"Today, we are proudly remembering the spirit of unity and sacrifices made for the country's unity. Let us pay tributes to Sardar Patel who played an exemplary role in merger of Hyderabad. I am happy that government is organising this day in Hyderabad," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Modi was responding to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy's tweet on X.

"#HyderabadLiberationDay is an important chapter in unification of India post Independence. A day to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unwavering commitment towards national integration, his role in liberating Hyderabad and in paying tribute to the courage & resilience of those who laid their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad," Reddy said on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah had hoisted the national flag at a ceremonial programme in Secunderabad, on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day.

Last year, the Centre had decided to mark the occasion in a grand manner, as it was the 75th year of Hyderabad's unification.

With Telangana assembly polls just three months away, the politics over the event has heightened, as the BJP is trying to get a foothold in the state.

