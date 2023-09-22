Zeenat Aman to pay ode to Big B-starrer 'Don': It’s still a blockbuster

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has joined forces with Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) to present an exclusive one-night-only live event here, in order to mark 45 years of the celebrated action thriller film ‘Don’, directed by Chandra Barot.

The 1978 movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat and Pran in lead roles.

Written by Salim-Javed, and produced by Nariman Irani, the film also features Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri and Satyen Kappu in pivotal roles.

Big B played dual roles as Vijay and Don in the movie. Zeenat was seen as Roma.

The event which is titled as ‘Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don’, will be hosted on September 29, at the 1000-seater majestic Regal Cinema in Colaba.

The presentation will feature not just a three-hour screening of the restored version of the original landmark film ‘Don’, but will also witness film’s lead female protagonist Zeenat engage in an evening of conversation about her life and career with filmmaker and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, over a 30-minute moderated session.

Talking about the same, Zeenat said: “Film Heritage Foundation is doing such incredible work to preserve and give our classic films a second life in cinemas. I am so happy to be presenting the special screening of ‘Don’ with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of FHF, and looking forward to our conversation.”

“Unfortunately, I missed watching the film at the ‘Bachchan Back to the Beginning Festival’ last year, but I am excited that it is being presented at a special screening and I can’t wait to watch it back on the big screen on September 29th. I know that even 45 years after its release, the original 'Don' is still a blockbuster,” she added.

Filmmaker and director, FHF, Shivendra said: “It is my honour and a dream come true to present a special screening of Don in conversation with the one and only Zeenat Aman. When we screened Don at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning festival last year, the audience fell in love with ‘Roma’ all over again.”

“Her tremendous charisma and her aura of grace and sensuality is timeless and it is no wonder that she continues to be a star today. I am looking forward to my conversation with her that will give the audience a rare opportunity to listen to a diva walk down memory lane and to watch the original Don with the original Roma on the big screen,” he added.

Last year, Film Heritage Foundation was instrumental in curating a nationwide four-day film festival titled ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’ on the occasion of the legendary actor’s 80th birthday that featured screenings of restored versions of more than 10 of his landmark films including ‘Don’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.