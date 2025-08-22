Zeenat Aman believes fashion is for all ages: 'Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman believes fashion is for all ages. She is of the opinion, "Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy".

Dropping an assortment of her favourite looks from her test shoots over the past few years on social media, the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actress wrote: "Old certainly does not have to mean frumpy, and fashion is for all ages. You kids may have “swag”, but today I want to see senior style."

Asking Instagram users to share pictures of the elders in the family in stylish attire, Aman added: "If you have an aunt who sails through life in iconic outfits, a grandfather whose bowler hat is legendary, a mother whose saris are the talk of town… post a picture of them to your stories and tag me! It would be a pleasure to enjoy their looks and repost my favourites. Looking forward to celebrating the mature fashionistas in our midst."

From posing in a silk chequered blazer, to a simple white shirt, to a chic green overcoat, to an all black look, the 'Don' actress sizzled in every look she opted for.

The post was responded to with some loving compliments for the style icon in the comment section.

Not just today, Aman has been setting fashion trends even since the beginning of her career. She has been a constant source of inspiration for the fashion mongers for decades now.

