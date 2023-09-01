'YouTubers can play key role in reaching out to audiences'

Panaji, Sep 1 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that YouTubers can play an important role in reaching out to audiences with various public welfare initiatives, which will be beneficial to the people at large.

Sawant was speaking after inaugurating a two-day YouTubers Conclave themed as 'Building Development Narrative through Youtubing: Challenges and Opportunities'.

"Youtubers are emerging as influential opinion makers, especially in policy, technology in governance, development, infrastructure and many other sectors. I am sure Youtubers can play an important role in reaching out to audiences with various public welfare initiatives and developmental activities which will be beneficial to the people at large,” Sawant said.

He emphasised the role of Youtubers in driving positive change in society.

The CM highlighted their unique capacity to connect with people and praised their efforts in becoming influential opinion makers, particularly in areas such as policy, technology, governance, development, and infrastructure.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vice Chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, spoke about the importance of enlightening society through information and assessment.

He commended Youtubers for taking up the work of enlightenment and thanked the Goa government for its support in organising the conclave.

